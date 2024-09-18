SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.18

The board of SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.18 on the 21st of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 6.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

See our latest analysis for SHL Consolidated Bhd

SHL Consolidated Bhd's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, SHL Consolidated Bhd is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 614% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 8.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.14 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

We Could See SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that SHL Consolidated Bhd has been growing its earnings per share at 8.0% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd will make a great income stock. While SHL Consolidated Bhd is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for SHL Consolidated Bhd that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is SHL Consolidated Bhd not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.