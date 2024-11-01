Shell PLC (SHEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilience Amid Market Volatility

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) reported strong cash flow growth despite a decline in commodity environments, showcasing resilience.

The company has successfully started up Mero three in Brazil and completed the divestment of Shell Pakistan, enhancing its portfolio.

Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) is focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet, allowing flexibility in both good and challenging times.

The company is committed to the energy transition, emphasizing its strengths in LNG and low-carbon intensity oil.

Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) has demonstrated significant cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies, contributing to improved financial performance.

Negative Points

There is uncertainty and volatility in the energy market, which could impact future performance.

The company faces challenges in renewable generation, acknowledging it lacks competitive advantages in this area.

Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) is dealing with regulatory hurdles in the sale of its onshore assets in Nigeria.

The refining margins have been under pressure due to lower demand and maintenance activities.

There are concerns about the impact of economic run cuts on refinery throughput and overall production.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify Shell's strategy in the energy transition and the role of oil and gas in it? A: Shell's CEO explained that the company views the energy transition as a multi-decade journey requiring multiple energy forms. Shell believes oil and gas will remain integral for a long time, with gas being foundational. The company aims to leverage its strengths in LNG and low-carbon oil, focusing on customer needs and trading capabilities to navigate future energy demands.

Q: What are the reasons behind Shell's lower capital budget this year, and how does it affect future CapEx plans? A: Shell's CFO noted that the lower capital budget is due to strategic decisions and payments scheduled for later in the year. The company is focused on capital efficiency and high-return investments, particularly in LNG and deepwater projects. The guidance for 2025 remains at $22 to $25 billion, emphasizing purposeful investment and maintaining flexibility for growth opportunities.

Q: How is Shell addressing the appeal on the ruling to cut Scope 3 emissions, and what is the outlook for LNG seasonality? A: Shell's CEO stated that the company is confident in its appeal against the ruling, emphasizing that energy transition should be managed by governments. Shell is committed to reducing emissions and has set ambitious targets. Regarding LNG, Shell sees less seasonality and more volatility due to changing market dynamics, which is expected to continue.

Story Continues