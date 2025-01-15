Shell to halt Spain gas trading, relocate staff, Cinco Dias reports

MADRID (Reuters) - Shell plans to close its Madrid gas trading operations for tax reasons, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

The company plans to move its staff of about 50 people to Dubai, London and Singapore.

The staff includes a team handling commercial activities, Cinco Dias said.

The operations were originally part of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Pavilion Energy, which Shell bought from Singapore's investment fund Temasek in June last year.

A spokesperson for Shell in Spain said the country remained an important gas and electricity market for the company.

"We'll continue to meet our Spanish customers' energy needs in the long term, also through Spain-based teams," the spokesperson added.

(This story has been corrected to say gas, not oil, in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)