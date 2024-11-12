Shell defeats climate activists in emissions court battle

Shell has won an appeal against a landmark climate ruling in the Netherlands that would have forced the oil and gas giant to radically cut back its greenhouse gas emissions.

The appeals court in The Hague dismissed the entire 2021 ruling on Tuesday, saying Shell was already on its way to meet required targets for its own emissions. The court added that it was unclear if demands for Shell to reduce emissions caused by the use of its products would help the fight against climate change.

The original ruling had ordered Shell to cut its absolute carbon emissions by 45pc by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, including those caused by the use of its products.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: “We are pleased with the court’s decision, which we believe is the right one for the global energy transition, the Netherlands and our company.

“Our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of Shell’s strategy and is transforming our business. This includes continuing our work to halve emissions from our operations by 2030. We are making good progress in our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.”

The initial judgement was seen as a significant blow to both Shell and the broader oil and gas industry as it was the first time a company had been legally obliged to align its business with the UN’s 2015 Paris climate accords.

Friends of the Earth brought the initial case in 2019 alongside other campaign groups and Dutch citizens.

The appeals court did agree with the climate activists that Shell has an obligation to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to protect people from global warming.

The ruling marks a huge victory for Shell. But the legal battles will continue, with Friends of the Earth expected to appeal to the Dutch supreme court. That means a final ruling may not be delivered until 2027.