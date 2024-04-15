Advertisement
Shekel gains vs dollar on relief Israel has not struck back at Iran

Reuters
·1 min read

JERUSALEM, April 15 (Reuters) - Israel's shekel rose 1.2% against the dollar on Monday morning as it became clear that Israel has so far complied with requests by allies not to hit back at Iran after Saturday's attack.

In what market players said was a "relief rally", the shekel stood at 3.725 per dollar, from Friday's close of 3.771. It was the market's first reaction to the strike by more than 300 missiles and drones from Iran.

The shekel had weakened late last week on fears that an Iranian attack was imminent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by William Maclean)