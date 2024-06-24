Can Shein fashion a way to keep its tax loophole?

Shein bag prominent against background of shoppers

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have painted themselves as friends to Britain’s shopkeepers.

“Under the Conservatives, Britain’s high streets are on the decline,” Labour has claimed, saying the party would work to “rejuvenate our high streets and bring economic growth back to towns across the country”.

A key promise is to level the playing field on tax, promising to “raise the same revenue but in a fairer way”.

It aims to make online retailers pay more to protect high-street businesses.

However, many retailers complain Labour is ignoring a glaring problem on tax.

After months of calls for a tax loophole used by Shein and Chinese online stores to be closed, the party has effectively ruled it out.

Under the loophole in question, companies are able to avoid hefty customs bills by shipping individual parcels directly to customers from overseas, rather than transporting products in bulk to Britain and then sending orders on to shoppers.

Customs charges are based on value and orders from Shein typically fall below the level at which levies are incurred.

British businesses complain they are being unfairly undercut.

Orders from Shein typically fall below the level at which Customs charges are incurred - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One industry chief said the current system was “b----- stupid”, adding: “These companies are hurting the retail sector by using these thresholds to bypass UK import duty.”

On current projections, it will fall to Labour to address the issue.

Labour says there are no plans to close the loophole, though insiders claim this is because the issue is simply not a priority.

The Labour Party did not comment further.

It may not be high up the priority list because Shein is dangling the prospect of a £50bn London stock market listing, something that would provide a key shot in the arm to the struggling exchange.

However, it threatens to become a key point of friction between Labour and retailers, with claims that the decision to keep the loophole is a cynical move to lure Shein to London.

A veteran boss said a failure to end the tax arrangement would be short-sighted.

Ultimately, they argued, the loophole is eating away at how much tax revenue the Government is able to collect from the retail industry.

“What we’ve seen progressively is reducing tax revenue for the same amount of retail activity.”

A “head in the sand approach” among politicians risks making the problem worse, they argued, as more customers switch from the high street to overseas retailers exploiting the loophole.

It is true that its low prices have helped lure more shoppers, with dresses selling for as little as £2.10.

Shein’s UK revenues hit £1.1bn in the 16 months to December 2022. Analysts predict it will be the sixth largest retailer in Britain by 2027.

The Retail Sector Council, which counts the bosses of Boots and Sainsbury’s as members, said last year that ignoring the issue would lead to “more business failures, less taxation and more unemployment”.

Shein claims the tax exemptions are not behind its rapid growth, saying its success “comes from our ability to produce fashionable products for our customers”.

It says it can keep prices affordable through their on-demand business model and flexible supply chain.

A spokesman said: “We pass this advantage to our customers, and this has driven our success around the world, not the exemptions that retailers receive under current tax regimes.”

Shein says it can keep prices affordable through its on-demand business model and flexible supply chain not because of tax loopholes - Europa Press News

Import duties kick in for shipments worth £135 or more.

While HM Revenue & Customs said it did not have figures for how many parcels fall under this threshold, other countries provide some clues as to the scale of deliveries.

In the EU, the number of parcels under the bloc’s customs threshold – a declared value of less than €150 (£126.89) – hit two billion last year.

In the US, official figures show that the number of shipments that avoided customs charges jumped 67pc between 2018 and 2022 to 685.5m.

A House of Representatives committee said it believed Shein and Temu, another Chinese retailer that ships directly from factories, accounted for around a third of these.

Officials have been plotting various steps to close tax loopholes in the US and EU.

Richard Allen, from Retailers Against VAT Abuse Schemes, says Britain has been slow to act and blames Brexit, which he argues left gaps in the system for collecting VAT and duties.

Allan says there is an opportunity for the next government to “come up with a solution [to the tax loopholes] that would be better than everyone else[’s] in the world”, given the Brexit freedoms.

So far, both Labour and the Conservatives have shied away.

Warnings from high-street retailers have gone unanswered.

Time is not on their side.

“Shein is going to expand into multiple categories beyond fast fashion,” says Brittain Ladd, a former Amazon executive.

“This will result in a massive increase in the amount of products Shein imports. Shein will decimate retailers in the UK.”

Labour may be keen to land London a blockbuster stock market float as part of a drive to bolster growth.

But retail bosses are anxious this does not come at the expense of UK businesses.

“It would be like shooting themselves in the foot,” one chief says.