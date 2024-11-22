Sharp EU-China differences over trade, Ukraine war leave little room to mend frayed ties

Two months before Donald Trump's return to the White House, some speculate that the European Union and China could patch up their frayed ties in a bid to avoid a multi-front trade war.
In Brussels, however, officials believe they are a million miles from a detente: the sides continue to clash on issues from trade and geopolitics to hard security and China's ties with Russia. Instead, the grievances are piling up.
In the latest flare-up, a Chinese cargo ship, the Yi Peng 3, has been detained by the Danish coastguard for two days in the Kattegat, a maritime strait off the Nordic country's coast.
Swedish authorities suspect the bulk carrier was involved in the destruction of two crucial underwater telecoms cables linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania, intersecting in the Baltic Sea.
A Danish naval patrol vessel (right) monitors the Yi Peng 3 off the Jutland peninsula on November 20, 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=A Danish naval patrol vessel (right) monitors the Yi Peng 3 off the Jutland peninsula on November 20, 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE>
The incident closely mirrors a case last year whereby a Chinese-owned ship cut through a Baltic gas pipeline. In August, the Post exclusively reported that Beijing had admitted the Newnew Polar Bear ship accidentally destroyed the infrastructure during a storm.
"If I had a nickel for every time a Chinese ship was dragging its anchor on the bottom of the Baltic Sea in the vicinity of important cables, I would have two nickels, which isn't much, but it's weird that it happened twice," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
In addition, the EU is increasingly concerned by intelligence showing that a drone factory in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is making armed craft for the Russian military.
"We are convinced," said one EU official, adding that member states were moving "slowly but surely" on a matter that the bloc has long considered a "red line" in its relations with Beijing.
On trade, the European Commission will launch a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on EU brandy exports in the coming days, according to three official sources.
Several EU officials, meanwhile, said reports in Chinese state media about a "technical consensus" in their electric-vehicle dispute should be taken "with a pinch of salt".
While minor progress has been made on the margins, the two sides are still bickering over some of the most fundamental elements of a deal that could remove some tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. This includes how they would calculate a minimum import price that could be swapped in for duties.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also leads the country's conservative Homeland Union. Photo: AFP alt=Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also leads the country's conservative Homeland Union. Photo: AFP>
These myriad differences came to the fore at an event in the Belgian capital on Thursday, where speakers from the two sides were ostensibly talking about the same matters, but could well have been commenting from parallel universes.
China's ambassador to the EU, Cai Run, said in a keynote address that "we work closely at the UN, G20 and other platforms, and maintain communication on major international and regional issues including the Ukraine crisis".
Painting a rosy picture of bilateral ties, Cai told the forum that the sides should be "partners, not rivals" and that there are "no fundamental conflicts of interest" between them.
In response, during a subsequent address, the EU's ambassador to the EU, Jorge Toledo, said: "I will be a little bit less optimistic than my friend Cai Run".
"Unfortunately, the dominant feature of the relationship is now more about competition and systemic rivalry than it has been in the last 50 years."
"We are rivals. How can anybody say we are partners when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine? I don't think the Chinese government grasps how existential this unprovoked invasion is for the EU," Toledo said.
Toledo then addressed some claims from Chinese commentators that Russian President Vladimir Putin was provoked into launching an invasion in February 2022.
"We cannot accept concepts like legitimate security concerns [of Russia]," said Toledo. "We cannot accept reasoning by which the expansion of Nato created this, that there are legitimate security concerns. That can't justify this aggression."
Cai Run was Beijing's ambassador to Israel before taking up his post as Beijing's envoy to the EU. Photo: Handout alt=Cai Run was Beijing's ambassador to Israel before taking up his post as Beijing's envoy to the EU. Photo: Handout>
The pattern continued throughout the Europe-China forum, an event co-organised by the Chinese mission to the EU to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.
Successive Chinese speakers called for the rejuvenation of an EU-China investment deal, signed in 2020 but stalled before it could be ratified in a dispute over tit-for-tat sanctions linked to human-rights allegations in Xinjiang.
The sides should scramble to ratify the pact before Trump's return on January 20, said Victor Gao of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based think tank.
"I'm afraid that when Donald Trump becomes [US] president, he and his team may do whatever they can to prevent China and EU [from discussing the EU-China investment deal]," Gao said.
The remarks prompted a senior EU trade official in attendance to respond.
"Those sanctions are still in place. Moreover, a lot has happened since," said Eva Valle Lagares, the head of the East Asia unit in the EU's trade department.
"We have seen the position China is taking on Russia," she continued, implying that the investment deal could not be ratified until China removed its sanctions on EU lawmakers, think tanks and diplomats.
After various Chinese speakers called for the bilateral trust deficit to be bridged, Valle Lagares remarked: "Trust needs to be built with more than just words. Dialogue will continue, but it has to deliver."
Further differences of opinion aired at the event laid bare the two sides' diametrically opposed positions on Ukraine.
"I know in the past three years, the European economy has been affected by the Ukraine crisis, but it is clear that this war was caused by Nato's unlimited eastward expansion," said Wang Wen of Renmin University in Beijing.
Tang Heng, an ambassador currently without a portfolio in China's foreign ministry, was more conciliatory.
"Everything has causes. The expansion of Nato should not be justification for war," Tang said, before adding that "absolute security may push one side" to an insecure position.
Those remarks led Tomas Petřiček, a former Czech foreign minister, to suggest geopolitics would continue to narrow the space for repairing EU-China ties.
"It's difficult to talk about climate change with a partnership who supports" Russia, said Petřiček, noting that the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war had led to a surge in carbon emissions.
