Two months before Donald Trump's return to the White House, some speculate that the European Union and China could patch up their frayed ties in a bid to avoid a multi-front trade war.

In Brussels, however, officials believe they are a million miles from a detente: the sides continue to clash on issues from trade and geopolitics to hard security and China's ties with Russia. Instead, the grievances are piling up.

In the latest flare-up, a Chinese cargo ship, the Yi Peng 3, has been detained by the Danish coastguard for two days in the Kattegat, a maritime strait off the Nordic country's coast.

Swedish authorities suspect the bulk carrier was involved in the destruction of two crucial underwater telecoms cables linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania, intersecting in the Baltic Sea.

A Danish naval patrol vessel (right) monitors the Yi Peng 3 off the Jutland peninsula on November 20, 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=A Danish naval patrol vessel (right) monitors the Yi Peng 3 off the Jutland peninsula on November 20, 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE>

The incident closely mirrors a case last year whereby a Chinese-owned ship cut through a Baltic gas pipeline. In August, the Post exclusively reported that Beijing had admitted the Newnew Polar Bear ship accidentally destroyed the infrastructure during a storm.

"If I had a nickel for every time a Chinese ship was dragging its anchor on the bottom of the Baltic Sea in the vicinity of important cables, I would have two nickels, which isn't much, but it's weird that it happened twice," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

In addition, the EU is increasingly concerned by intelligence showing that a drone factory in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is making armed craft for the Russian military.

"We are convinced," said one EU official, adding that member states were moving "slowly but surely" on a matter that the bloc has long considered a "red line" in its relations with Beijing.

On trade, the European Commission will launch a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on EU brandy exports in the coming days, according to three official sources.

Several EU officials, meanwhile, said reports in Chinese state media about a "technical consensus" in their electric-vehicle dispute should be taken "with a pinch of salt".

