Arm valuation tops $130bn months after it lists in New York

The British semiconductor giant has achieved a valuation of more than $130bn (£103bn) just months after listing on the New York stock exchange and snubbing a London float.

Shares in Arm surged by as much as 64pc on Thursday after it revealed booming sales in its third-quarter results – only its second set of financials since choosing the US over Britain for its listing last September.

The share price surge would mean only three FTSE 100 companies – AstraZeneca, Shell and HSBC – are worth more than Arm, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange until 2016. Shares later fell back slightly to trade around 55pc up.

Arm, whose microchip technology is used in billions of processors including in the vast majority of the world’s smartphones, is majority owned by the Japanese technology giant SoftBank, which took the former FTSE 100 company private in 2016.

Last year it floated the company, this time in New York, in the year’s biggest public listing. The decision was a blow to Rishi Sunak, who had personally lobbied executives to float the company in London.

On Wednesday night Arm beat Wall Street expectations with a 14pc increase in revenues to $824m. It enjoyed an increase in licensing revenue – payments from customers buying its technology and record royalty revenue – ongoing payments made for each chip made using its technology.

Sales were boosted by the artificial intelligence boom, which has increased demand for microchips of many kinds. Arm’s microchip technology is most effective in low-power devices such as smartphones and internet of things gadgets, which are expected to increasingly use AI in the coming year.

However, an increasing proportion of its revenue came from China, which has been seen as a potentially troublesome business owing to US sanctions on the country and because Arm’s business there is dependent on a joint venture with a Chinese company.

Arm executives told analysts that 25pc of revenues came from China, up from 20pc three months earlier.

Profits halved to $87m, following an increase in research and development costs and costs associated with employee share awards following last year’s float.

Shares were boosted by Arm raising its full-year revenue forecasts and saying it planned to spend less than originally thought.

SoftBank and other Arm insiders will be able to sell shares in the coming weeks as a 180-day freeze following the listing ends.

SoftBank said on Thursday that it had made a 950bn yen (£5bn) profit in its fiscal third quarter, boosted by investments such as Arm and the food delivery app DoorDash.

Masayoshi Son, the company’s billionaire founder, has said he is looking to return to making big bets on technology companies after slowing down investments following failures such as the office company WeWork.