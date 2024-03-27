Shares in Casino suspended as new leadership team takes control

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Casino will be suspended on Wednesday as its board meets later in the day to review the completion of its financial restructuring and a new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky takes control, ending the 30-year reign of Casino's boss Jean-Charles Naouri.

Shares in ailing supermarket group Casino will be suspended from 08h00 GMT on March 27 and until further notice at the request of the company, and pending the release of a statement, stock market operator Euronext said.

France's seventh-largest supermarket group by market share, was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fueled acquisitions and recent losses in market share to rivals.

Casino stock closed at 0.1069 euros on Tuesday, having lost 86% so far this year.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)