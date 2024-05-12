Shareholders in UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) have lost 67%, as stock drops 11% this past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) share price dropped 67% in the last half decade. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 34% in the last three months.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over five years, UroGen Pharma grew its revenue at 58% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 11% per year - that's quite disappointing. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on UroGen Pharma's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

UroGen Pharma shareholders gained a total return of 5.7% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 11% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with UroGen Pharma (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.