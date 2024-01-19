Shareholders in Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are in the red if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 49% in three years, versus a market return of about 15%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.3% over the last week.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Strattec Security isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Strattec Security grew revenue at 6.5% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 14% over the last three years. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But the real upside for shareholders will be if the company can start generating profits.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Strattec Security shareholders gained a total return of 3.9% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Strattec Security .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

