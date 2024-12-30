Shareholders in Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) are in the red if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 38% over a half decade. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Springfield Properties' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 14% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 9% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AIM:SPR Earnings Per Share Growth December 30th 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Springfield Properties, it has a TSR of -29% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Springfield Properties shareholders have received returns of 6.8% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 5% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. Before spending more time on Springfield Properties it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

