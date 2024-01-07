Shareholders in Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 57% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 26% in a year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Silvercorp Metals' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 7.7% each year. The share price decline of 24% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:SVM Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2024

We know that Silvercorp Metals has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Silvercorp Metals will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Silvercorp Metals had a tough year, with a total loss of 25% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 6.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

