Shareholders Shouldn’t Be Too Comfortable With Beng Kuang Marine's (SGX:BEZ) Strong Earnings

Strong earnings weren't enough to please Beng Kuang Marine Limited's (SGX:BEZ) shareholders over the last week. Our analysis found several concerning factors in the earnings report beyond the strong statutory profit number.

Examining Cashflow Against Beng Kuang Marine's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Beng Kuang Marine has an accrual ratio of 0.65 for the year to June 2024. That means it didn't generate anywhere near enough free cash flow to match its profit. Statistically speaking, that's a real negative for future earnings. In fact, it had free cash flow of S$4.7m in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of S$12.8m. Beng Kuang Marine shareholders will no doubt be hoping that its free cash flow bounces back next year, since it was down over the last twelve months. However, that's not all there is to consider. We can see that unusual items have impacted its statutory profit, and therefore the accrual ratio. One positive for Beng Kuang Marine shareholders is that it's accrual ratio was significantly better last year, providing reason to believe that it may return to stronger cash conversion in the future. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

The fact that the company had unusual items boosting profit by S$11m, in the last year, probably goes some way to explain why its accrual ratio was so weak. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. We can see that Beng Kuang Marine's positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to June 2024. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit a poor guide to underlying earnings power.

Our Take On Beng Kuang Marine's Profit Performance

Beng Kuang Marine had a weak accrual ratio, but its profit did receive a boost from unusual items. On reflection, the above-mentioned factors give us the strong impression that Beng Kuang Marine'sunderlying earnings power is not as good as it might seem, based on the statutory profit numbers. If you'd like to know more about Beng Kuang Marine as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Beng Kuang Marine (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

In this article we've looked at a number of factors that can impair the utility of profit numbers, and we've come away cautious. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae.

