Shareholders Will Be Pleased With The Quality of Pecca Group Berhad's (KLSE:PECCA) Earnings

Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA) just reported healthy earnings but the stock price didn't move much. We think that investors have missed some encouraging factors underlying the profit figures.

Examining Cashflow Against Pecca Group Berhad's Earnings

As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to June 2024, Pecca Group Berhad recorded an accrual ratio of -0.17. Therefore, its statutory earnings were very significantly less than its free cashflow. In fact, it had free cash flow of RM72m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of RM55.0m. Pecca Group Berhad shareholders are no doubt pleased that free cash flow improved over the last twelve months.

Our Take On Pecca Group Berhad's Profit Performance

As we discussed above, Pecca Group Berhad's accrual ratio indicates strong conversion of profit to free cash flow, which is a positive for the company. Because of this, we think Pecca Group Berhad's underlying earnings potential is as good as, or possibly even better, than the statutory profit makes it seem! Better yet, its EPS are growing strongly, which is nice to see. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. If you'd like to know more about Pecca Group Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Pecca Group Berhad, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Pecca Group Berhad's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

