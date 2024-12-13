Shareholders Are Optimistic That BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) Will Multiply In Value

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over BM GreenTech Berhad's (KLSE:BMGREEN) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on BM GreenTech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM57m ÷ (RM454m - RM165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, BM GreenTech Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BM GreenTech Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for BM GreenTech Berhad .

What Can We Tell From BM GreenTech Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like BM GreenTech Berhad. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 31% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 243% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to continue researching BM GreenTech Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

