Shareholders in ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 14% in one year, under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because ON24 made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

ON24's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 13%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 14% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between ON24's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. ON24 hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -0.3% exceeds its share price return of -14%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 25% in the last year, ON24 shareholders might be miffed that they lost 0.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ON24 you should be aware of.

