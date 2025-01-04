Shareholders in Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. To wit, the Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) share price managed to fall 71% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Noah Holdings became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It's not immediately clear to us why the stock price is down but further research might provide some answers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:NOAH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2025

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Noah Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was -63%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Noah Holdings provided a TSR of 7.2% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Noah Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Noah Holdings .

