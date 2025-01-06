Shareholders in Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) share price dropped 56% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 31%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Nanosonics' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 1.2% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 15% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 69.73.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:NAN Earnings Per Share Growth January 6th 2025

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Nanosonics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Nanosonics shareholders lost 31%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nanosonics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nanosonics that you should be aware of.

