Shareholders in Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) share price dropped 76% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.
Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.
To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.
Looking back five years, both Hello Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 9.4% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 25% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 7.01 further reflects this reticence.
You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).
Dive deeper into Hello Group's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Hello Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.
What About Dividends?
It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Hello Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!
A Different Perspective
It's nice to see that Hello Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hello Group you should know about.
Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.
