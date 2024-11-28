Shareholders in Groupe Minoteries (VTX:GMI) are in the red if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) shareholders, since the share price is down 41% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 2.1%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Groupe Minoteries saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 0.02% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 16% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SWX:GMI Earnings Per Share Growth November 28th 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Groupe Minoteries' TSR for the last 3 years was -34%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Groupe Minoteries had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.4% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 9.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Groupe Minoteries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Groupe Minoteries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

