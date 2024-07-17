Shareholders in GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 90%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 78%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 27% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over five years GrafTech International's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 25% in the last year, GrafTech International shareholders lost 78%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 14% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that GrafTech International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

