Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Amtel Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMTEL) P/E Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think Amtel Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMTEL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Earnings have risen firmly for Amtel Holdings Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Amtel Holdings Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.8%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 35% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 15% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Amtel Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Amtel Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Amtel Holdings Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

