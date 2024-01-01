Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of TRX Gold's (TSE:TNX) Recent Growth In Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TRX Gold's (TSE:TNX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TRX Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$14m ÷ (US$84m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, TRX Gold has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 2.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

TSX:TNX Return on Capital Employed January 1st 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TRX Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TRX Gold here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that TRX Gold is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 21% on its capital. In addition to that, TRX Gold is employing 117% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that TRX Gold has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 13% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

