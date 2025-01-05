Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Modine Manufacturing's (NYSE:MOD) Recent Growth In Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Modine Manufacturing's (NYSE:MOD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Modine Manufacturing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$277m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$537m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Modine Manufacturing has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Modine Manufacturing

NYSE:MOD Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2025

In the above chart we have measured Modine Manufacturing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Modine Manufacturing .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Modine Manufacturing Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Modine Manufacturing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 46%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Modine Manufacturing has decreased current liabilities to 28% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On Modine Manufacturing's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Modine Manufacturing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,612% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story Continues