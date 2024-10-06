Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Hammond Manufacturing's (TSE:HMM.A) Recent Growth In Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Hammond Manufacturing's (TSE:HMM.A) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Hammond Manufacturing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CA$28m ÷ (CA$202m - CA$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Hammond Manufacturing has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hammond Manufacturing's past further, check out this free graph covering Hammond Manufacturing's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Hammond Manufacturing are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 98%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hammond Manufacturing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Hammond Manufacturing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 416% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Hammond Manufacturing that you might find interesting.

