Shareholders in Beta Systems Software (FRA:BSS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Beta Systems Software AG (FRA:BSS) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 6.6%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 16% in three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Beta Systems Software reported an EPS drop of 79% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 34% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 69.72, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Beta Systems Software's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Beta Systems Software's TSR, which was a 7.8% drop over the last 1 year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Beta Systems Software had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.8%, against a market gain of about 6.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Beta Systems Software has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

