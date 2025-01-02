Shareholders 21% loss in Bellway (LON:BWY) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY), since the last five years saw the share price fall 35%. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

On a more encouraging note the company has added UK£121m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Bellway's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 24% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 8% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

LSE:BWY Earnings Per Share Growth January 2nd 2025

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Bellway, it has a TSR of -21% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Bellway shareholders gained a total return of 0.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bellway better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bellway that you should be aware of.

