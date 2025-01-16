Shaq reveals how he preserved his fortune as an NBA player — and you don't have to be a millionaire to do it

Shaquille O’Neal was long known for his dominance on the basketball court, earning $292 million as a player in the NBA. But his legacy off the court is equally remarkable, building on his fortune as a savvy investor while staying in the public eye as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast.

His financial journey started with a costly lesson — he often recounts that he blew his first $1 million paycheck in one day on cars and jewelry before learning he had to pay taxes — yet he found motivation to clean up his act.

“I saw horror stories about how five years after professional athletes stop playing, they have nothing,” Shaq explained during an interview with social media personality James Dumoulin published Dec. 12. “I didn’t want to be part of the horror stories, so I had to teach myself.”

Being a professional athlete is a glamorous but short-lived career. According to research by RBC, athletes typically retire before the age of 30 — with an average retirement age of 28 for NBA players. Few become superstars with the earning potential and longevity of Shaq — who played 19 seasons in the league — while many others may not acquire his financial discipline.

Dumoulin pressed Shaq on how he managed to preserve the fortune he earned as an athlete. The basketball Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I think for those who are not financially literate, learn this word: annuity,” he said.

The magic word

An annuity, in simple terms, is a financial product that provides a steady stream of income, often used for retirement or as a tool to safeguard wealth over time. It can be structured to pay out regularly for a set number of years or even for life, making it a powerful way to ensure financial stability.

While Shaq didn’t go into detail about his specific investments, his advice underscores the importance of financial literacy and the use of strategies that prioritize long-term security over short-term splurges. For professional athletes like Shaq, whose peak earning years can be short-lived, tools like annuities offer a way to convert substantial but finite earnings into a lasting income stream.

