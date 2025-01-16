Shaq reveals how he preserved his fortune as an NBA player — and you don't have to be a millionaire to do it

Shaquille O’Neal was long known for his dominance on the basketball court, earning $292 million as a player in the NBA. But his legacy off the court is equally remarkable, building on his fortune as a savvy investor while staying in the public eye as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast.
His financial journey started with a costly lesson — he often recounts that he blew his first $1 million paycheck in one day on cars and jewelry before learning he had to pay taxes — yet he found motivation to clean up his act.
“I saw horror stories about how five years after professional athletes stop playing, they have nothing,” Shaq explained during an interview with social media personality James Dumoulin published Dec. 12. “I didn’t want to be part of the horror stories, so I had to teach myself.”
Being a professional athlete is a glamorous but short-lived career. According to research by RBC, athletes typically retire before the age of 30 — with an average retirement age of 28 for NBA players. Few become superstars with the earning potential and longevity of Shaq — who played 19 seasons in the league — while many others may not acquire his financial discipline.
Dumoulin pressed Shaq on how he managed to preserve the fortune he earned as an athlete. The basketball Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I think for those who are not financially literate, learn this word: annuity,” he said.
The magic word
An annuity, in simple terms, is a financial product that provides a steady stream of income, often used for retirement or as a tool to safeguard wealth over time. It can be structured to pay out regularly for a set number of years or even for life, making it a powerful way to ensure financial stability.
While Shaq didn’t go into detail about his specific investments, his advice underscores the importance of financial literacy and the use of strategies that prioritize long-term security over short-term splurges. For professional athletes like Shaq, whose peak earning years can be short-lived, tools like annuities offer a way to convert substantial but finite earnings into a lasting income stream.
In fact, when it comes to financial discipline, Shaq shared a piece of advice he once received: “Save 75% and have fun with 25%.”
The save-and-invest mentality is what enabled him to build upon his fortune. He was an early investor in Google and invested in Ring before its acquisition by Amazon. He also operates a large portfolio of restaurant franchises.
For those without the benefit of an NBA-sized paycheck, saving three-quarters of your income might seem out of reach. However, the core lesson remains universal: whether you’re earning millions or living on a modest salary, knowing how to invest your money wisely — including the use of tools like annuities — can set the stage for long-term financial success.
Start small, build big
Many insurance companies offer annuity products that allow you to invest money upfront — either as a lump sum or through regular payments — in exchange for guaranteed income in the future. You can choose from different types, such as fixed annuities, which provide a guaranteed payout, or variable annuities, where returns are tied to market performance. The key is to find a product that aligns with your goals and risk tolerance, offering you the ability to build wealth steadily without requiring a large upfront investment.
For those looking to diversify, investing in dividend stocks is another way to generate passive income. Many blue-chip companies pay regular dividends — a part of their profits — to shareholders. Some of these companies even raise their payouts annually, making them an attractive option for investors seeking a reliable and growing stream of income in retirement. These days, you can start your dividend investing journey just by using your spare change.
You might also consider real estate, which aligns well with Shaq’s emphasis on financial tools like annuities, thanks to its ability to generate consistent cash flow through rental income.
Moreover, real estate can serve as a hedge against inflation: when inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labor and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that can adjust for inflation.
You can invest in real estate by purchasing rental properties and becoming a landlord. You can also explore real estate investment trusts (REITs), many of which are publicly traded on stock exchanges.
Alternatively, crowdfunding platforms have made it easier for average Americans to invest in rental properties without the need for a hefty down payment or the burden of property management.
