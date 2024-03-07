Shake Shack giving away free sandwiches Monday based on length of Oscars telecast: What to know

Shake Shack is prepared to give customers nationwide a free Chicken Shack sandwich or SmokeShack burger if the 2024 Oscars are longer or shorter than 3 hours and 31 minutes, which is how long they think the star-studded award ceremony will last.

Shake Shack is celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night by making fans winners, regardless of how long the televised Oscars ceremony lasts.

The fast food chain has crunched some numbers, deciding to offer customers nationwide a free bite on them if the Oscars runtime is longer or shorter than 3 hours and 31 minutes.

Shake Shack has enlisted Known, a marketing agency that calculated the estimated duration of the awards ceremony based on “host, presentations, performances, advertisements,” the company’s website reads.

If the show runs over 3 hours and 31 minutes: Customers on Monday get a free Chicken Shack.

And if the Oscars come in under 3 hours and 31 minutes, customers can get a free SmokeShack Monday.

“Join us for an award-worthy guessing game during Hollywood’s Biggest Night! How long will Tinseltown's grandest spectacle last? Will it be an epic marathon or a swift sprint?”

Here’s what we know.

How do I get in on Shake Shack’s Oscars deal?

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2XiqBhOxZk/

Before you head over to your local Shake Shack to claim your free Chicken Shack or SmokeShack, you should know that you do have to make a $10 minimum purchase.

When can I claim Shake Shack’s Oscars deal?

The promo deal won’t be available until Monday, March 11, the day after the Oscars.

You have up until Monday, March 18 to claim your free-ish Chicken Shack or SmokeShack in-store, online, or on the Shake Shack app. The code to redeem the sandwich with your purchase is BIGWINS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shake Shack's Oscars special offers customers free Chicken, SmokeShack