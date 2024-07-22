SGX Dividend Stocks To Watch In July 2024

As we approach July 2024, the Singapore market continues to show resilience, with stable performance across various sectors. This stability provides a conducive environment for investors looking at dividend stocks as a potential avenue for steady income. In considering dividend stocks, it's important to focus on companies with strong fundamentals and consistent payout histories, especially in the current economic landscape.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 6.69% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.67% ★★★★★☆ China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) 6.29% ★★★★★☆ Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) 8.29% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.72% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.59% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.48% ★★★★★☆ Civmec (SGX:P9D) 5.40% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 6.82% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.56% ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BRC Asia Limited operates in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for concrete, serving markets including Singapore, Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India and more globally; it has a market capitalization of approximately SGD 655.70 million.

Operations: BRC Asia Limited generates revenue primarily through two segments: Trading, which brought in SGD 319.71 million, and Fabrication and Manufacturing, which contributed SGD 1.35 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

BRC Asia Limited, trading significantly below its estimated fair value, has shown a promising earnings growth of 14.9% over the past year with forecasts predicting further annual growth of around 4.03%. Despite its attractive dividend yield of 6.69%, which ranks in the top quartile in Singapore's market, the company's dividend history has been marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. However, dividends are currently well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 35.9% and 85.3%, respectively. Recent announcements include a planned interim dividend payment of SGD 0.06 per share to be distributed in November 2024 following a solid half-year performance with net income rising to SGD 38.53 million from SGD 26.24 million year-over-year.

SGX:BEC Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Civmec Limited, an investment holding company based in Australia, offers construction and engineering services to sectors including energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense, with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 464.45 million.

Operations: Civmec Limited generates revenue from three primary segments: Energy (A$46.02 million), Resources (A$752.82 million), and Infrastructure, Marine & Defence (A$105.52 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Civmec, while not leading in Singapore's dividend yield at 5.4%, maintains a sustainable payout with its earnings and cash flows covering dividends at 45.4% and 27% respectively. Its earnings have surged by 37.3% annually over the past five years, with a modest growth forecast of 3.88% per year ahead. Dividend reliability is underscored by a decade of stable payments and recent growth in dividends, alongside robust contract awards totaling A$174 million bolstering its operational strength.

SGX:P9D Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited operates as an investment holding company offering services such as stockbroking, futures broking, and more across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 1.29 billion.

Operations: UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited generates revenue primarily through securities and futures broking and related services, amounting to SGD 539.01 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings recently declared a dividend of S$0.092 per share, reflecting a stable payout with a low payout ratio of 48.2% and an even lower cash payout ratio of 22.7%, indicating strong coverage by both earnings and cash flows. Despite significant insider selling and historical volatility in dividend payments, the firm's recent earnings growth of 67.2% supports the sustainability of its dividends. However, shareholders have experienced dilution over the past year, which might raise concerns about future payouts.

SGX:U10 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

