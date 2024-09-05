SGX Dividend Stocks To Boost Your Income

The Singapore market has shown resilience amid global economic uncertainties, with the Straits Times Index reflecting steady performance. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream for investors seeking stability and consistent returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.08% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.65% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.63% ★★★★★☆ China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) 6.16% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.31% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 7.66% ★★★★★☆ QAF (SGX:Q01) 6.10% ★★★★★☆ Civmec Singapore (SGX:P9D) 5.59% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.39% ★★★★☆☆ Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39) 6.05% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BRC Asia Limited, with a market cap of SGD620.03 million, specializes in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for concrete across various regions including Singapore, Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India and other international markets.

Operations: BRC Asia Limited's revenue segments consist of SGD319.71 million from Trading and SGD1.35 billion from Fabrication and Manufacturing.

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

BRC Asia's dividend payments are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 35.9%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 85.3%). Despite an unstable dividend track record over the past decade, recent earnings growth of 14.9% supports sustainability. The company trades at good value compared to peers and offers a high dividend yield (7.08%), placing it in the top 25% of Singaporean market payers. Recently, BRC Asia announced an interim tax-exempt dividend of S$0.06 per share, payable on November 15, 2024.

SGX:BEC Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: YHI International Limited, with a market cap of SGD138.56 million, is an investment holding company that distributes automotive and industrial products across Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: YHI International Limited's revenue segments include Distribution - ASEAN (SGD119.40 million), Distribution - Other (SGD33.31 million), Manufacturing - ASEAN (SGD55.05 million), Distribution - Oceania (SGD140.24 million), Distribution - North East Asia (SGD17.99 million), and Manufacturing - North East Asia excluding rental (SGD57.20 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

YHI International's dividend payments are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 68.9%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 43.3%). Despite a volatile dividend history, recent earnings growth of 6.4% supports sustainability. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and offers a competitive dividend yield, placing it in the top quartile of Singaporean market payers. Recent half-year results show increased sales (SG$198.61 million) and net income (SG$7.71 million).

SGX:BPF Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a commercial banking and financial services provider operating in Singapore, Hong Kong, Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally with a market cap of SGD104.10 billion.

Operations: DBS Group Holdings Ltd generates revenue primarily from Consumer Banking/Wealth Management (SGD9.34 billion), Institutional Banking (SGD9.18 billion), and Treasury Markets (SGD695 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

DBS Group Holdings' dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade but are currently covered by earnings (54.1% payout ratio) and forecasted to remain so (65.4%). Despite a lower dividend yield compared to top-tier payers, the company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. Recent half-year results show strong earnings growth with net interest income of SG$7.10 billion and net income of SG$5.74 billion, supporting dividend sustainability amidst executive leadership changes.

SGX:D05 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

