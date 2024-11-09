SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Revenue: EUR782 million, down 4.8% compared to the first nine months of last year.

EBIT Pre: EUR127.6 million, a decrease of 1.8% from EUR130 million last year.

Graphite Solutions Sales: Flat with a 1.4% decrease; semiconductor and LED business grew by 4%.

Graphite Solutions Margin: Increased to 25.3%, up by 1.5% from last year.

Process Tech Sales: EUR106.2 million, up 11% from last year.

Process Tech EBITA Pre: EUR25.6 million, up 46.3% from last year.

Carbon Fiber Sales: EUR157.1 million, down 12.5% from last year.

Carbon Fiber EBITA Pre: Minus EUR7.9 million, EUR11 million down from last year.

Composite Solutions Sales: EUR95.8 million, down 16% from last year.

Composite Solutions EBITA Pre: EUR10.7 million, down 35% from last year.

Net Result: EUR32.8 million, compared to EUR5.3 million last year.

Free Cash Flow: EUR15.5 million, down from EUR35 million last year.

Net Financial Debt: Increased by EUR7 billion, leverage level at 0.7.

Equity Ratio: 43.3%, expected to be around 40% after impairment.

ROCE: 11.1%.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) maintained a stable EBITA pre of EUR127.6 million, only a 1.8% drop from the previous year, despite a decline in sales.

The Process Technology segment showed remarkable growth, with sales up by 11% and EBITA pre increasing by 46.3%, reaching a margin of 24.1%.

Graphite Solutions, the largest business unit, maintained a healthy margin of 25.3%, with a slight sales decline of only 1.4%.

The company has a positive free cash flow of EUR15.5 million, despite a decrease from the previous year.

SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) confirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting to meet the lower end of its EBITA range of EUR161 to EUR170 million.

Negative Points

Overall sales for the first nine months of 2024 were down by 4.8% compared to the previous year, with a like-for-like sales drop of 3.6%.

The Carbon Fiber business unit experienced a significant decline, with sales down by 12.5% and an EBITA pre loss of EUR7.9 million.

Composite Solutions saw a 16% drop in sales due to a terminated contract, impacting its EBITA pre by 35%.

The semiconductor and silicon carbide markets are experiencing a slowdown, with no expected growth in silicon carbide for 2025.

The company anticipates a non-cash impairment of EUR60 to EUR80 million by year-end, affecting net results and equity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the negotiations regarding the cancellation fee with your customer in the composite solutions segment? A: These talks are still ongoing. It's a tough negotiation, but we are confident that we will secure a certain compensation. We aim to maintain a good relationship with the OEM while negotiating.

