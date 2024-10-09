SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Sales: Decreased by 4% to EUR538 million from EUR560 million last year.

EBITDApre: Decreased by 1.7% to EUR86.5 million from EUR88 million last year.

EBITDApre Margin: Increased to 16.1%.

Graphite Solutions Sales: Increased by 1.3% to EUR284.2 million from EUR280 million last year.

Graphite Solutions EBITDApre: Increased by 10.9% to EUR72.2 million from EUR65 million last year.

Process Technology Sales: Increased by 8.5% to EUR69.9 million.

Process Technology EBITDApre Margin: Increased to 22.9% from 18.5% last year.

Carbon Fibers Sales: Decreased by 12% to EUR110.1 million from EUR125 million last year.

Carbon Fibers EBITDApre: Decreased to minus EUR4.4 million from EUR6.1 million last year.

Composite Solutions Sales: Decreased by 16% to EUR66.9 million from EUR79 million last year.

Composite Solutions EBITDApre: Decreased by 34.1% to EUR8.1 million.

Net Result: Improved by approximately EUR40 million compared to last year.

Free Cash Flow: Positive at EUR12.4 million, down from EUR20.1 million last year.

Net Financial Debt: Slight increase to EUR119 million from EUR116 million.

Leverage: 0.7.

Equity Ratio: 44.3%.

ROCE: 11.3%.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) reported a healthy EBITDA margin of 16.1% despite a decline in sales, indicating improved profitability.

Graphite Solutions business unit saw a significant improvement in profitability, driven by growth in the Semiconductor and LED sectors.

Process Technology unit achieved record sales and margins, with an 8.5% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

The company maintained a positive free cash flow, demonstrating effective cash management.

SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting sales to remain at prior year's level and EBITDApre to be within the guidance corridor, albeit at the lower end.

Negative Points

Overall sales declined by 4% year-on-year, impacted by currency adjustments and portfolio changes.

Carbon Fibers business unit experienced a 12% decrease in sales, with negative price trends and overcapacity issues.

Composite Solutions faced a 16% decline in sales due to the premature termination of a major automotive contract.

The slowdown in the growth of the silicon carbide segment is expected to impact sales in the second half of the year.

The company's net financial debt increased slightly, reflecting ongoing investment and spending activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected net impact of down payments in the second half of the year? A: Unfortunately, we can't provide a specific figure as we are still negotiating with customers. The net effect in the first half was EUR7 million, and we expect a lower level of down payments compared to last year. However, the exact amount for the second half is not disclosed.

Q: How will the 6 to 12 months delay in the Graphite Solutions segment affect sales? A: We expect sales in the silicon carbide segment to be slightly softer in the second half of the year. Our contracts are protected by down payments, which helps mitigate the impact. The delay varies by customer and region, with some expecting a V-shaped recovery and others anticipating a longer duration.

Q: Can you provide details on the free cash flow expectations for the full year? A: We aim for a positive free cash flow for the full year. CapEx is typically more back-end loaded, and we are closely monitoring both working capital and CapEx to ensure a positive outcome. We will only invest what is necessary to support future business growth.

Q: What improvements are expected in the Composite Solutions segment in the second half? A: The segment experienced a significant decline in H1 due to the loss of a major automotive project. However, we anticipate a compensation payment for the premature contract termination, which will positively impact the second half results. This compensation is factored into our slight decline outlook for the segment.

Q: Is there any update on the strategic review of the Carbon Fibers segment? A: The market remains flat, but we see some positive signs. We are actively exploring all strategic options for the segment and will update stakeholders as soon as there are developments. The business is performing as planned.

