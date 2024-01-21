SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 57%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

Significant control over SG Fleet Group by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Super Group Limited owns 54% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SG Fleet Group, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:SGF Ownership Breakdown January 21st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SG Fleet Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that SG Fleet Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SG Fleet Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:SGF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

SG Fleet Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Super Group Limited, with ownership of 54%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.4% of common stock, and Société Générale Société anonyme holds about 4.0% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Robert Blau, the CEO has 2.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of SG Fleet Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in SG Fleet Group Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$27m worth of the AU$800m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 57% of SG Fleet Group. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SG Fleet Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SG Fleet Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

