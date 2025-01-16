Several Setbacks Dragged CVS Health Corp. (CVS) in Q4

Patient Capital Management, a value investing firm, released its “Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the strategy returned 8.2% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 2.4% return. According to a three-factor performance attribution model, allocation and selection effects contributed positively to the portfolio’s outperformance which was partially offset by interaction effects. For similar reasons, the fourth quarter of 2024 resembled the fourth quarter of 2023. 2023 benefitted from soft landing optimism, as did 2024 which was triggered by Donald Trump's election as the next president and a belief that fewer regulation and growth-oriented policies would be implemented. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Patient Capital Management highlighted stocks like CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a US-based health solutions provider. The one-month return of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was 19.10%, and its shares lost 29.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 15, 2025, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stock closed at $52.14 per share with a market capitalization of $65.61 billion.

Patient Capital Management stated the following regarding CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) struggled throughout the year following a number of disappointments related to their Medicare Advantage business. While this had a negative impact on the near-term financials, the issues are well understood, and changes are already being made for the 2025 program. We see a clear pathway to improving margins throughout 2025 in all areas of the business. Furthermore, the company has upgraded their management team promoting David Joyner to CEO and hiring former UnitedHealth Group executive Steven Nelson to run the managed care business. On a longer-term basis, we continue to think CVS has an attractive combination of assets owning a healthcare benefits business (Aetna), a pharmacy-benefits manager (Caremark), an in-home evaluation business (Signify Health) and in-home primary care business (Oak Street Health) supporting the industry transition to a value-based care model. As the company works to implement the turnaround, the company has an attractive dividend yield of 5.8%."

