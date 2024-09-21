Several Insiders Invested In Nations Royalty Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Nations Royalty Corp.'s (CVE:NRC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nations Royalty

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Investment Officer Derrick Pattenden for CA$250k worth of shares, at about CA$0.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.77). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Nations Royalty insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Nations Royalty Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Nations Royalty over the last quarter. Insiders bought CA$54k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Nations Royalty

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$3.2m worth of Nations Royalty stock, about 2.8% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nations Royalty Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Nations Royalty insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Nations Royalty is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

