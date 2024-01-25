Several Insiders Invested In HCW Biologics Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Byam for US$91k worth of shares, at about US$1.61 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

HCW Biologics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.79 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does HCW Biologics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HCW Biologics insiders own about US$18m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HCW Biologics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no HCW Biologics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like HCW Biologics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with HCW Biologics (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

