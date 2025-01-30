Several Insiders Invested In Fairfax India Holdings Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Fairfax India Holdings Corporation's (TSE:FIH.U) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fairfax India Holdings

The insider Brian Porter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$78k worth of shares at a price of US$15.57 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$17.26 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Fairfax India Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Fairfax India Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:FIH.U Insider Trading Volume January 30th 2025

Fairfax India Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Fairfax India Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$81k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Fairfax India Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$3.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Fairfax India Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Fairfax India Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fairfax India Holdings. For example, Fairfax India Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

