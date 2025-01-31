Several Factors Lifted UFP Technologies (UFPT) in 2024

Summers Value Partners, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Summers Value Fund LP returned a net1 return of 27.4% in 2024 outperforming 11.3% return for its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index ETF (IWM). The fund also outperformed its secondary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index ETF (IWN), which returned 7.7% for the year. The Fund achieved profitability on both the long and short positions in its portfolio throughout the year. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Summers Value Partners highlighted stocks like UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The one-month return of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was 13.06%, and its shares gained 56.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 30, 2024, UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock closed at $275.97 per share with a market capitalization of $2.118 billion.

Summers Value Partners stated the following regarding UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT): UFPT has been a strong performer since we first purchased it in 2020. The company continued its strong performance in 2024, benefiting from its growing relationship with Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). UFPT announced three acquisitions during the year, which we believe will drive further growth from a scale and profitability standpoint. The management team has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in making smart acquisitions, always with the goal of increasing the company’s value to its customers. Management used debt and existing cash to fund the acquisitions, and we believe the company will look to rapidly de-leverage its balance sheet in future periods. During the year, we trimmed our exposure to UFPT as the stock’s valuation increased, and we have now sold 90% of our original position."

A doctor holding a specialized foam device, demonstrating the companies medical contributions.

