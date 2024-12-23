Sesoda And 2 Other Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

In the midst of fluctuating global markets, where U.S. stocks have faced recent declines due to cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability in their portfolios. Dividend stocks, known for providing consistent income through regular payouts, can offer a reliable option during such volatile times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.30% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.96% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.23% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.28% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.53% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.34% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.04% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.73% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1956 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sesoda Corporation is a Taiwanese company that manufactures and markets sulfate of potash (SOP), with a market cap of NT$9.36 billion.

Operations: Sesoda Corporation's revenue segments include Catering (NT$33.11 million), Shipping (NT$1.81 billion), Motor Freight (NT$19.02 million), Textile Products - Export (NT$2.61 billion), and Textile Products - Domestic Sale (NT$1.70 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Sesoda's dividend yield of 3.99% falls short of the top quartile in Taiwan, and its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. However, with a payout ratio of 42.6% and cash payout ratio at 27.9%, dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, indicating sustainability despite past unreliability. Recent financial improvements show net income growth to TWD 291.24 million for Q3 2024 from TWD 105.71 million a year ago, highlighting profitability progress this year.

TWSE:1708 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ampoc Far-East Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries engage in the research, manufacturing, and sale of equipment and materials for the electrical industry across Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong, with a market cap of NT$11.07 billion.

Operations: Ampoc Far-East Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its segments in machine equipment (NT$2.87 billion) and consumable materials (NT$1.55 billion).

Dividend Yield: 5.2%