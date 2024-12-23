Sesoda And 2 Other Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

In the midst of fluctuating global markets, where U.S. stocks have faced recent declines due to cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability in their portfolios. Dividend stocks, known for providing consistent income through regular payouts, can offer a reliable option during such volatile times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.30%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.96%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.23%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.78%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.34%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.73%
|
★★★★★★
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Sesoda
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sesoda Corporation is a Taiwanese company that manufactures and markets sulfate of potash (SOP), with a market cap of NT$9.36 billion.
Operations: Sesoda Corporation's revenue segments include Catering (NT$33.11 million), Shipping (NT$1.81 billion), Motor Freight (NT$19.02 million), Textile Products - Export (NT$2.61 billion), and Textile Products - Domestic Sale (NT$1.70 billion).
Dividend Yield: 4%
Sesoda's dividend yield of 3.99% falls short of the top quartile in Taiwan, and its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. However, with a payout ratio of 42.6% and cash payout ratio at 27.9%, dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, indicating sustainability despite past unreliability. Recent financial improvements show net income growth to TWD 291.24 million for Q3 2024 from TWD 105.71 million a year ago, highlighting profitability progress this year.
-
-
Ampoc Far-East
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Ampoc Far-East Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries engage in the research, manufacturing, and sale of equipment and materials for the electrical industry across Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong, with a market cap of NT$11.07 billion.
Operations: Ampoc Far-East Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its segments in machine equipment (NT$2.87 billion) and consumable materials (NT$1.55 billion).
Dividend Yield: 5.2%
Ampoc Far-East's dividend yield of 5.17% ranks in the top 25% of Taiwan's market, yet its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Despite this instability, dividends are currently covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 85.1% and 82.9%, respectively, suggesting sustainability for now. Recent financials show Q3 sales increased to TWD 969.28 million from TWD 841.99 million last year, though net income declined slightly to TWD 181.99 million from TWD 206.47 million a year ago.
-
-
Darfon Electronics
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Darfon Electronics Corp. specializes in eco-friendly technologies for IT peripherals, passive components, and green energy solutions, with a market cap of NT$12.16 billion.
Operations: Darfon Electronics Corp.'s revenue is primarily derived from Intelligent Products, contributing NT$12.40 billion, and Green Energy Products, which account for NT$9.87 billion.
Dividend Yield: 9.1%
Darfon Electronics offers a high dividend yield of 9.14%, placing it among the top 25% in Taiwan's market, yet its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The payout ratio is high at 156.6%, indicating dividends are not well covered by earnings, though cash flow coverage is adequate with a cash payout ratio of 39.6%. Recent financials show declining sales and net income, potentially impacting future dividend stability and growth prospects.
-
-
