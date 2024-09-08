ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Short Seller Sentiment Is Bullish

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best American Tech Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stands against the other American tech stocks.

Tech stocks have outperformed the stock market for several years and account for over 30% of the market's overall holdings. With market values estimated at trillions of dollars, the majority of the lauded Magnificent Seven stocks are American tech companies that are still expanding. Technology is constantly evolving, and investors have a lot of opportunities because of this ongoing advancement.

This dynamic progress was reflected in the US stock market when it rose more than 3% in the second quarter of 2024. In terms of the trade in artificial intelligence, technology companies remained at the top, and this trend did not appear to be slowing down throughout the quarter. The largest companies have outperformed the market this year, which has been a remarkable trend. The 500 largest companies' large-cap market saw gains of 4.4% in Q2 YoY, increasing its 2024 return to above 15%. In contrast, the small-cap market saw a 3.3% drop, translating into a 1.6% 2024 return.

Even though technology companies outperformed in Q2 FY2024, Main Street Research's James Demmert cautions investors not to treat all of them the same. Instead, they should prioritize those tech firms that can deliver consistent earnings, especially in an uncertain economy.

Investors should also stay informed about the 2024 tech industry statistics. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, almost one-third of the growth in the US economy is attributed to the IT sector, which is the main driver of the country's economy. Similarly, the United States accounts for one-third of the world's information technology market, according to the International Trade Administration, making it the largest tech market in the world. Computer and IT jobs reported a median annual wage of $104,420 in May 2023, while 108,503 college graduates with bachelor's degrees in computer and information sciences graduated in 2022, a 3.5% increase YoY. The average yearly salary for tech majors is $90,000.

According to a report, tech trends in 2023 were dominated by electrification/renewables and generative AI. Internet searches for generative AI increased by 700%, and the area received significant funding as huge language models processed more data and expanded modalities. Even while global IT investment declined, electrification and renewables continued to draw large amounts of capital. These industries continue to have a high volume of job postings, signifying potential for long-term growth.

Looking forward, according to the Deloitte 2024 technology industry outlook, in the wake of current macroeconomic headwinds such as high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the technology industry confronts a cautious 2024 recovery. As per Deloitte's Q4 2023 study, 62% of tech executives believe the industry is "healthy," with growth anticipated in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. By late 2024, generative AI is expected to have a major impact on enterprise software and elevate operational efficiency. Tech companies and startups are investing more in AI, but enterprise adoption is still sluggish. However, this is predicted to change in the second half of 2024. Market expansion is anticipated to be propelled by enterprise expenditure on AI and IT services. Nonetheless, regulations in the EU and the US focusing on data privacy, sustainability, and AI ethics continue to provide challenges, forcing companies to follow regulations while leveraging these for competitive advantage. To reduce geopolitical risks and guarantee uninterrupted growth, supply networks will need to strategically change, and effective operations will need to be prioritized.

Methodology:

We sifted through holdings of tech ETFs and online rankings to form an initial list of 25 American tech stocks. Then we selected the 13 stocks that had the lowest percentage of their shares shorted. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the lowest percentage of their shares shorted.

% of shares shorted: 1.43%

Through a SaaS delivery model, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) offers software solutions to organize and automate a variety of business operations in North America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally.

Thus far, the US-based tech company has been effective in putting the conventional "land and expand" strategy into practice. Firstly, it developed an industry-leading software as a service (SaaS) solution for IT service management, or ITSM, with a superior, user-friendly interface, modular and flexible architecture, automation capabilities for a wide range of workflow processes, and the ability to function as an enterprise-wide single system of record for the IT department. The company expanded beyond the IT department after making a name for itself in the ITSM and ITOM markets.

The firm was able to apply its process automation strategy to customer support, finance, operations, and HR service delivery using the same set of features and technology from its product design.

Subsequently, the company unveiled upgraded and sector-specific versions of its core services. ServiceNow was among the first software businesses to introduce generative artificial intelligence technologies in September 2023. Each of these products has a higher price to help promote incremental growth and increase margins.

Strong Q2 2024 earnings that revealed the company's AI potential impressed the market, and as a result, Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on the stock with a $900 price target. The revenue from the company's AI-powered Pro Plus edition contracts doubled, and the high renewal rate and integration capabilities of its NOW platform demonstrate its dominant position in the market.

Lakehouse Global Growth Fund stated the following regarding ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in its April 2024 investor letter:

“US-based software company,ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), provided another strong result, continuing its long and consistent track record of 20%-plus revenue growth combined with healthy profitability. Subscription revenues grew 25% year-on-year to $2.5 billion and free cash flow grew 47% year-on-year to $1.2 billion. The company’s core operating metrics were also impressive with remaining performance obligations growing 26% year-on-year to $17.7 billion (i.e. roughly 2x 2023 revenue) and renewal rates holding steady at 98%. Performance was evenly spread across segments, products, and geographies, with notable strength in the US federal government. The company now boasts 1,933 customers generating in excess of $1 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV), which is pleasing to see as it implies multiple solutions are involved and that the company’s platform model is increasingly resonating with customers. In our view, ServiceNow is one the highest quality software businesses globally as the combination of consistent growth at scale, robust free cash flow generation and a large addressable market make it a compelling opportunity.”

