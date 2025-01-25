ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Sees Price Target Raised to $1300 by JMP Securities Amid AI-Driven Growth and Premium Product Strategy

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Trending AI Stocks on Wall Street's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stands against the other AI stocks.

As leaders of some of the biggest companies, economists and world leaders congregated at the 2025 Davos Promenade in Switzerland, artificial intelligence is one topic that featured prominently. It did not come as a surprise, given the AI boom has propelled the market caps of some companies, with some becoming trillion-dollar empires.

This year's WEF covered both the risks associated with rapidly evolving systems and the latest developments in artificial intelligence. The focus was on current developments with AI agents and artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which describes AI systems that are more intelligent than humans. One thing that came out clear is that a majority of company executives, 58%, expect generative AI solutions to be adopted at scale this year.

However, even as AI continues to dominate most spaces, the question remains whether companies and businesses have the infrastructure and skills to get the most out of the revolutionary technology. “From boosting operational efficiency to delivering insights and discovering new opportunities, AI has the power to redefine how businesses operate. Yet, for many organizations, this potential remains out of reach “because the road to AI adoption is strewn with challenges that often derail success,” said Paul Pallath, vice president of applied AI at technology consulting firm Search.

Businesses must overcome these obstacles and lay a strong foundation for long-term AI integration if AI is to provide genuine value, according to Pallath. Developing a data infrastructure to support AI initiatives is one of the most difficult tasks.

According to an EY survey of 500 senior business executives in the United States last year, 83% of participants stated that having a more robust data infrastructure would speed up their company's adoption of AI. Two-thirds acknowledged that a lack of infrastructure is hampering their companies' adoption of AI.

The new US administration under Donald Trump has found an answer to the infrastructure concern that some people believe has hampered growth in the sector. A $500 billion Stargate project involving major tech companies could help accelerate the country's AI infrastructure development.

“Infrastructure in the United States is super important, AI is a little bit different from other kinds of software in that it requires massive amounts of infrastructure, power, computer chips, data centers, and we need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities, “said OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Story Continues