ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Receives ‘Buy’ Rating as AI-Driven Solutions Boost Growth Prospects

Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of AI company OpenAI, expressed his confidence that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will support the artificial intelligence sector, ensuring the United States and its allies continue their lead. Altman told US broadcaster Fox News that AI technology needed massive infrastructure support and that Trump would be ideal in providing it.

“We need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities. I believe President-elect Trump will be very good at that”.

Trump has already picked out Silicon Valley venture capitalist David Sacks as his AI and Crypto czar, stating that Sacks will ensure the legal framework for the token has “clarity” to empower the crypto industry to “thrive”. Trump’s decision to appoint Sacks demonstrates his industry-friendly stance toward emerging technologies.

“David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas. He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship”.

Meanwhile, SpaceX founder Elon Musk emerged as a key advisor to Trump after the elections. Musk has also been appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which is responsible for streamlining government bureaucracy.

Musk having a potential political influence in the administration, particularly when it comes to AI, could get some people worried. However, prominent figures such as Sam Altman say they aren’t. Altman brushed off suggestions that Musk, the owner of X, would use legal tactics to shut down competitors. Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian, is also confident about Musk’s influence on the Trump administration, stating how the influence is positive because Musk “deeply” knows artificial intelligence.

The growing momentum of AI, underscored by recent government developments, has brought attention to other key players in the sector, including Anthropic, a leading AI-focused company. Anthropic is collaborating with Amazon to develop one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers. The mega-project, codenamed “Project Rainer,” will be five times larger than the cluster used to build Anthropic’s current most advanced model. As reported by WIRED, the announcement was made at the company’s Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas by Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. Once it is completed, the supercomputer will be the world’s largest AI machine featuring hundreds of thousands of its latest Trainium 2 AI training chips.

