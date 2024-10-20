ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): This High Growth Software Stock Is Profitable In 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 8 High Growth Software Stocks That Are Profitable In 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stands against the other high growth software stocks.

The Software Industry: An Analysis

The software market is experiencing robust growth, driven by various trends and technological advancements. According to Precedence Research, the global software market size reached $659.17 billion in 2023​. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024 - 2034 to reach $2.24 trillion by ​the end of the forecast period. In 2023, the North American region led the software market, holding a substantial share of 44%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A key factor influencing the market is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). AI technologies are being integrated into software solutions to enhance efficiency and automate repetitive tasks. A study from Salesforce reveals that 85% of IT leaders expect AI to boost developer productivity over the next three years. This expectation underscores the growing recognition of AI's role in streamlining workflows and optimizing software performance.

Another significant trend is the shift towards cloud-based software. Companies are migrating from traditional on-premises solutions to cloud services due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This transition allows businesses to access applications remotely and across various devices, which has become crucial in today’s digital landscape.

The 2024 AlgoSec State of Network Security report highlights a notable shift towards multi-cloud environments. The research, based on surveys conducted in H2 of 2022 and 2023, evaluated major players like AWS and Microsoft Azure. It indicates that security, continuity, and compliance are key factors driving organizations to adopt cloud platforms. While cloud adoption is growing, Azure remains the most popular platform, with AWS rapidly gaining ground.

The report also reveals that the move to remote work has significantly boosted Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) deployment, dropping the percentage of organizations without SD-WAN from 55.2% in 2022 to 34% in 2023. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has become a popular solution for organizations by consolidating security functions into a unified cloud service. Additionally, firewall implementation has surged, with only 7.1% of respondents reporting no firewalls in 2023, down from 28.4% in 2022. This trend reflects a growing focus on securing cloud networks against external threats.

With an overview of the global software market in mind, let’s take a look at the 8 high-growth software stocks that are profitable in 2024.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 8 high-growth software stocks that are profitable in 2024, we used stock screeners from Finviz and Yahoo Finance. We sorted our results based on market capitalization and picked the top 50 largest software companies by market cap.

To narrow down our list to high-growth software stocks, we focused on companies with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in net revenue exceeding 18% over the past 5 years.

Next, we focused on profitability. From this initial list of high-growth software stocks, we narrowed our choices to stocks that had positive trailing twelve-month (TTM) net income and stocks that have grown their net income positively over the past 5 years.

To ensure the reliability of our findings, we consulted reputable sources such as SeekingAlpha, which provided insights into the net income CAGR and revenue CAGR over the past five years, and YCharts, which offered information on TTM net income.

Finally, from this list of high-growth software stocks that met our criteria, we focused on the top 8 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 912 elite hedge funds. The 8 high-growth software stocks that are profitable in 2024 are ranked below in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them as of Q2 2024.

A team of software engineers at desks working on code for a cutting-edge cloud computing solution.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TTM Net Income: $1.14 Billion

5-Year Net Income CAGR: 233.07%

5-Year Revenue CAGR: 27.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 97

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is an American software company that ranks second on our list of the 8 high-growth software stocks that are profitable in 2024. The company focuses on cloud-based solutions for managing digital workflows across various industries. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) offers a robust platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate and enhance business processes. This helps organizations improve efficiency, achieve better outcomes, and drive digital transformation.

The company has established itself as a major player in the enterprise software market through strategic collaborations and investments in innovation. In 2020, it launched an industry solutions strategy aimed at creating customized workflows for industries like banking and telecommunications. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is collaborating with firms such as Deloitte and Accenture to tackle specific industry challenges and increase market reach.

The company is also expanding its global footprint with plans to introduce a UAE Cloud on Microsoft Azure by mid-2025. This service will support both public and private organizations in the UAE with advanced tools for business transformation. Moreover, ServiceNow has invested in inMorphis to strengthen its presence in India and the ASEAN region.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) reported impressive financial results for Q2 2024, surpassing its growth expectations. Subscription revenues reached $2.54 billion, a 23% increase year-over-year, while total revenues grew by 22% to $2.62 billion. The company’s remaining performance obligations also rose significantly, indicating a strong pipeline for future revenue.

Over the past five years, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has achieved an average annual growth rate of 27.02% in revenue and an impressive 233.07% growth in net income. These results reflect the strong demand for its services and the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities, positioning it well for continued success in the future.

