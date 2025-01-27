Serko And 2 Other Promising Penny Stocks To Watch

Global markets have been buoyed by optimism surrounding potential trade deals and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, with major U.S. indices reaching record highs. Amid these developments, investors are increasingly seeking stocks that combine growth potential with financial stability. Penny stocks, often associated with smaller or newer companies, offer such opportunities at lower price points. Despite being a somewhat outdated term, penny stocks remain relevant as they can present under-the-radar chances for growth when backed by strong fundamentals and balance sheets.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.51 MYR2.54B ★★★★★★ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.40 MYR1.11B ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$3.67 HK$42.25B ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$1.01 HK$641.14M ★★★★★★ Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG) £0.934 £148.85M ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.88 MYR292.11M ★★★★★★ MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) MYR0.73 MYR431.91M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.07 £780M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.76 A$139.45M ★★★★☆☆ Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD) £1.42 £180.84M ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,708 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Serko Limited is a Software-as-a-Service company that offers online travel booking software solutions and expense management services across New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of NZ$460.64 million.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its provision of software solutions, totaling NZ$74.45 million.

Market Cap: NZ$460.64M

Serko Limited, with a market cap of NZ$460.64 million, is navigating its unprofitable status by focusing on strategic partnerships and product enhancements. The company recently announced an integration with Amadeus to expand its airline retailing capabilities through NDC content, set to enhance the Zeno platform in 2025. Despite losses increasing over the past five years at 7.4% annually, Serko's short-term assets significantly exceed liabilities, and it remains debt-free with a cash runway exceeding three years. Revenue for the first half of 2025 was NZ$42.72 million, showing growth from the previous year despite ongoing net losses.