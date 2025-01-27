Serko And 2 Other Promising Penny Stocks To Watch

In This Article:
Global markets have been buoyed by optimism surrounding potential trade deals and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, with major U.S. indices reaching record highs. Amid these developments, investors are increasingly seeking stocks that combine growth potential with financial stability. Penny stocks, often associated with smaller or newer companies, offer such opportunities at lower price points. Despite being a somewhat outdated term, penny stocks remain relevant as they can present under-the-radar chances for growth when backed by strong fundamentals and balance sheets.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.51
|
MYR2.54B
|
★★★★★★
|
Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)
|
MYR0.40
|
MYR1.11B
|
★★★★★★
|
Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)
|
HK$3.67
|
HK$42.25B
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$1.01
|
HK$641.14M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.934
|
£148.85M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.88
|
MYR292.11M
|
★★★★★★
|
MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB)
|
MYR0.73
|
MYR431.91M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.07
|
£780M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.76
|
A$139.45M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.42
|
£180.84M
|
★★★★★☆
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Serko
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Serko Limited is a Software-as-a-Service company that offers online travel booking software solutions and expense management services across New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of NZ$460.64 million.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its provision of software solutions, totaling NZ$74.45 million.
Market Cap: NZ$460.64M
Serko Limited, with a market cap of NZ$460.64 million, is navigating its unprofitable status by focusing on strategic partnerships and product enhancements. The company recently announced an integration with Amadeus to expand its airline retailing capabilities through NDC content, set to enhance the Zeno platform in 2025. Despite losses increasing over the past five years at 7.4% annually, Serko's short-term assets significantly exceed liabilities, and it remains debt-free with a cash runway exceeding three years. Revenue for the first half of 2025 was NZ$42.72 million, showing growth from the previous year despite ongoing net losses.
-
-
Abbisko Cayman
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Abbisko Cayman Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule oncology therapies in Mainland China, with a market cap of HK$2.96 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from the development of innovative medicines, amounting to CN¥497.27 million.
Market Cap: HK$2.96B
Abbisko Cayman, with a market cap of HK$2.96 billion, has made strides in its clinical-stage biopharmaceutical endeavors by securing a significant out-licensing agreement with Merck Healthcare KGaA, resulting in an upfront payment of US$70 million. This deal notably contributed to the expected revenue of approximately RMB 504 million for 2024, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. Despite being unprofitable and not forecasted to achieve profitability soon, Abbisko's strategic moves have improved its financial outlook. The company remains debt-free and possesses sufficient cash runway for over three years.
-
-
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services globally, with a market cap of approximately HK$2.86 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, which generated HK$4.94 billion, and Operator Telecommunication Services, contributing HK$156.22 million.
Market Cap: HK$2.86B
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings, with a market cap of approximately HK$2.86 billion, is currently unprofitable but maintains a solid financial position with short-term assets of HK$6.5 billion exceeding both its short and long-term liabilities. The company has reduced its debt to equity ratio from 48.5% to 32.6% over five years and holds more cash than total debt, reflecting prudent financial management despite ongoing losses which have increased by 1.7% annually over five years. Recent leadership changes include the appointment of Ms. Huo Xinru as president, potentially impacting strategic direction positively given her extensive industry experience and background in engineering and management.
-
-
