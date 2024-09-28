Is Serica Energy plc's (LON:SQZ) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.7% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Serica Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Serica Energy is:

14% = US$114m ÷ US$832m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Serica Energy's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Serica Energy's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Serica Energy was able to see an impressive net income growth of 23% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Serica Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Serica Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Serica Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Serica Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Serica Energy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Serica Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 41%. However, Serica Energy's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Serica Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

