Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: ...

In This Article:
-
NAV Increase: From 93.77 to 95.03 for the period ending 30 September 2024.
-
Dividends Paid: 3.4375 pence per share, consistent with the full-year target of 6.78 pence per share.
-
Dividend Cover: Cash covered at 1.06 times.
-
Portfolio Yield to Maturity: 9.94%, slightly down from 10.02% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
-
Total Return on NAV: 5.1% over the six-month period (not annualized).
-
Share Price Total Return: 2.9% for the period, accounting for dividends.
-
Share Buyback: 49.3 million shares bought back in the last six months.
-
Portfolio ESG Score: Improved from 62.77 to 64.65.
-
Interest Income: 5.4 pence per share over the period.
-
Expenses: 0.8 pence per share.
-
Investment Pipeline: Approximately 500 million in size with gross yields around 10%.
-
Revolving Credit Facility: Renewed at 300 million with JP Morgan.
-
Loss Rate: Reduced to 51 basis points per annum from 58 basis points at the end of fiscal year 2024.
Release Date: December 05, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) reported a NAV increase from 93.77 to 95.03 over the six-month period, indicating strong portfolio performance.
-
The fund maintained a consistent dividend payout, with dividends cash covered at 1.06 times, aligning with their full-year target.
-
Significant progress was made in resolving nonperforming loans, with two out of three challenging positions addressed, including a near full repayment of Bulb.
-
The fund has a strong pipeline of investment opportunities, approximately 500 million in size, with gross yields around 10%.
-
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) has made sustained ESG progress, with the portfolio ESG score improving from 62.77 to 64.65.
Negative Points
-
The ordinary share price decreased slightly from 81.1 to 80.2, resulting in a share price total return of only 2.9% for the period.
-
There is a significant gap between the NAV total return and the share price total return, reflecting a persistent NAV discount.
-
The fund's performance has not been fully reflected in the stock price, despite strong NAV growth, leading to continued share buybacks.
-
The portfolio's yield to maturity remained practically unchanged, indicating limited growth in yield over the period.
-
The fund faces challenges in managing nonperforming loans, which require significant time and resources to resolve.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Do you have any plans to increase the dividend in 2025? A: The dividend is always reviewed by the board, but there have been no announcements to change the dividend. - Randall Sandstrom, CEO and CIO
Q: How significant is the use of interest rate swaps in your portfolio? A: Interest rate swaps are not incredibly material, typically representing 5 to 10% of NAV. They are used at the portfolio level to manage interest rate sensitivity and provide more control over the fixed-floating split. - Steve Cook, Head of Portfolio Management
Q: What are the implications of the US election on your portfolio? A: We don't foresee huge risks from Trump's policies. Some sectors like conventional power might benefit, while others like renewable energy could face challenges. Overall, our portfolio is well-positioned for expected policy impacts. - Steve Cook, Head of Portfolio Management
Q: Do investments in new jurisdictions like Italy and Portugal offer better returns? A: Returns are more dependent on the sector and project specifics rather than the country. We invest in investment-grade and developed markets, so country differences in yields are minimal. - Randall Sandstrom, CEO and CIO
Q: How significant is the time commitment for resolving nonperforming loans? A: Resolving nonperforming loans is a significant part of our role in credit management. It requires dedicated resources and expertise, which leads to better financial outcomes. - Steve Cook, Head of Portfolio Management
Q: What is recognized in the valuation of the Bulb loan recovery? A: We expect to recover the principal and possibly all accrued interest. The valuation accounts for uncertainty and time value of money, with potential upside from additional accrued interest. - Steve Cook, Head of Portfolio Management
Q: Are you comfortable with your fixed-floating balance given potential inflation and interest rate rises? A: Yes, we are comfortable with our current positioning, which has been around 50-50 over the life of SECI. It considers various interest rate scenarios. - Randall Sandstrom, CEO and CIO
Q: What is the average debt service cover ratio across the portfolio? A: We do not disclose this information as it can be misleading due to the diverse mix of assets. The ratio varies significantly based on the predictability and credit quality of each transaction. - Steve Cook, Head of Portfolio Management
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.