Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: ...

NAV Increase: From 93.77 to 95.03 for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Dividends Paid: 3.4375 pence per share, consistent with the full-year target of 6.78 pence per share.

Dividend Cover: Cash covered at 1.06 times.

Portfolio Yield to Maturity: 9.94%, slightly down from 10.02% at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total Return on NAV: 5.1% over the six-month period (not annualized).

Share Price Total Return: 2.9% for the period, accounting for dividends.

Share Buyback: 49.3 million shares bought back in the last six months.

Portfolio ESG Score: Improved from 62.77 to 64.65.

Interest Income: 5.4 pence per share over the period.

Expenses: 0.8 pence per share.

Investment Pipeline: Approximately 500 million in size with gross yields around 10%.

Revolving Credit Facility: Renewed at 300 million with JP Morgan.

Loss Rate: Reduced to 51 basis points per annum from 58 basis points at the end of fiscal year 2024.

Release Date: December 05, 2024

Positive Points

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) reported a NAV increase from 93.77 to 95.03 over the six-month period, indicating strong portfolio performance.

The fund maintained a consistent dividend payout, with dividends cash covered at 1.06 times, aligning with their full-year target.

Significant progress was made in resolving nonperforming loans, with two out of three challenging positions addressed, including a near full repayment of Bulb.

The fund has a strong pipeline of investment opportunities, approximately 500 million in size, with gross yields around 10%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) has made sustained ESG progress, with the portfolio ESG score improving from 62.77 to 64.65.

Negative Points

The ordinary share price decreased slightly from 81.1 to 80.2, resulting in a share price total return of only 2.9% for the period.

There is a significant gap between the NAV total return and the share price total return, reflecting a persistent NAV discount.

The fund's performance has not been fully reflected in the stock price, despite strong NAV growth, leading to continued share buybacks.

The portfolio's yield to maturity remained practically unchanged, indicating limited growth in yield over the period.

The fund faces challenges in managing nonperforming loans, which require significant time and resources to resolve.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you have any plans to increase the dividend in 2025? A: The dividend is always reviewed by the board, but there have been no announcements to change the dividend. - Randall Sandstrom, CEO and CIO

