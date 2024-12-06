GuruFocus.com

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) (H1 2025) Earnings Call Highlights: ...

  • NAV Increase: From 93.77 to 95.03 for the period ending 30 September 2024.

  • Dividends Paid: 3.4375 pence per share, consistent with the full-year target of 6.78 pence per share.

  • Dividend Cover: Cash covered at 1.06 times.

  • Portfolio Yield to Maturity: 9.94%, slightly down from 10.02% at the end of the previous fiscal year.

  • Total Return on NAV: 5.1% over the six-month period (not annualized).

  • Share Price Total Return: 2.9% for the period, accounting for dividends.

  • Share Buyback: 49.3 million shares bought back in the last six months.

  • Portfolio ESG Score: Improved from 62.77 to 64.65.

  • Interest Income: 5.4 pence per share over the period.

  • Expenses: 0.8 pence per share.

  • Investment Pipeline: Approximately 500 million in size with gross yields around 10%.

  • Revolving Credit Facility: Renewed at 300 million with JP Morgan.

  • Loss Rate: Reduced to 51 basis points per annum from 58 basis points at the end of fiscal year 2024.

Release Date: December 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) reported a NAV increase from 93.77 to 95.03 over the six-month period, indicating strong portfolio performance.

  • The fund maintained a consistent dividend payout, with dividends cash covered at 1.06 times, aligning with their full-year target.

  • Significant progress was made in resolving nonperforming loans, with two out of three challenging positions addressed, including a near full repayment of Bulb.

  • The fund has a strong pipeline of investment opportunities, approximately 500 million in size, with gross yields around 10%.

  • Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd (LSE:SEQI) has made sustained ESG progress, with the portfolio ESG score improving from 62.77 to 64.65.

Negative Points

  • The ordinary share price decreased slightly from 81.1 to 80.2, resulting in a share price total return of only 2.9% for the period.

  • There is a significant gap between the NAV total return and the share price total return, reflecting a persistent NAV discount.

  • The fund's performance has not been fully reflected in the stock price, despite strong NAV growth, leading to continued share buybacks.

  • The portfolio's yield to maturity remained practically unchanged, indicating limited growth in yield over the period.

  • The fund faces challenges in managing nonperforming loans, which require significant time and resources to resolve.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you have any plans to increase the dividend in 2025? A: The dividend is always reviewed by the board, but there have been no announcements to change the dividend. - Randall Sandstrom, CEO and CIO

