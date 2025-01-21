Last-minute settlement talks stall Prince Harry's high-stakes trial against British tabloids

LONDON (AP) — The sequel to Prince Harry vs. the British tabloids stalled Tuesday amid settlement talks before the start of a high-stakes trial pitting him against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers.

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, and one other claimant remain alone among hundreds who have settled lawsuits against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, over a llegations their phones were hacked and investigators unlawfully snooped on their lives.

It would be the first case of its kind to go to trial against the publisher since a widespread phone hacking scandal forced Murdoch to close News of the World in 2011. News Group has settled more than 1,300 other claims.

The trial, which was due to start Tuesday morning, was adjourned until the afternoon as the parties held private out-of-court settlement discussions.

When Judge Timothy Fancourt refused to allow a further delay until Wednesday, attorneys on both sides said they would go to the Court of Appeal to challenge his ruling, effectively stalling the trial start.

News Group attorney Anthony Hudson said there had been productive discussions and said there was a “very substantial sum” on the line if the trial began before they could complete “very intense negotiations.”

For the Duke of Sussex, it will be the second trial in London's High Court in his long-running feud with the press that he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi in Paris. He also blames them for persistent attacks on his wife, actor Meghan Markle, that led them to leave the royal life and flee to the U.S. in 2020.

Harry has said his mission to hold the media accountable has led to a rift with his family, but it's one he feels compelled to carry out to expose wrongdoing.

He won a similar case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper in 2023 and he has another case pending against the Daily Mail's publisher.

Here's a look at the case:

Allegations aimed at editors and executives

Harry claims News Group journalists and private investigators they hired violated his privacy by using unlawful tactics to dig up dirt on him and his family between 1996 and 2011.

His fellow claimant, Tom Watson, a former deputy leader of the Labour Party, said his voicemails were intercepted during a period when he was investigating the hacking scandal.

Their lawyer said the newspapers had a widespread practice of using deception to obtain medical, phone and flight records, bugged homes and placed listening devices in cars.

