September 2024's Top Swedish Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

As global markets react to the recent Federal Reserve rate cut, Sweden's stock market has shown resilience, reflecting broader European trends. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique advantages, combining robust expansion potential with strong internal confidence.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Truecaller (OM:TRUE B) 29.6% 21.6% Fortnox (OM:FNOX) 21.1% 22.2% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 17.6% 78.5% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 98.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 42.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 86.1% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 19.5% 115.5% OrganoClick (OM:ORGC) 23.1% 109.0%

Click here to see the full list of 91 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort and intelligent heating and control components internationally, with a market cap of SEK111.69 billion.

Operations: NIBE Industrier AB's revenue segments include SEK5.33 billion from Stoves, SEK13.48 billion from Element, and SEK35.22 billion from Climate Solutions.

Insider Ownership: 20.2%

NIBE Industrier, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, reported a significant decline in earnings for Q2 2024 with sales of SEK 10.04 billion and net income of SEK 219 million, down from SEK 11.83 billion and SEK 1.32 billion respectively the previous year. Despite current challenges, its earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 42.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Swedish market's growth rate of 15%.

Story continues

OM:NIBE B Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) operates as a property company in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market cap of SEK100.28 billion.

Operations: AB Sagax (publ) generates revenue primarily from real estate rentals, amounting to SEK4.63 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.6%

AB Sagax, a Swedish company with high insider ownership, reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Sales increased to SEK 1.20 billion from SEK 1.04 billion in the same period last year, while net income surged to SEK 978 million from SEK 53 million. For the full year, profit from property management is expected to reach SEK 4.30 billion. Despite past shareholder dilution and debt coverage concerns, earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at an annual rate of over 29%.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yubico AB offers authentication solutions for computers, networks, and online services, with a market cap of SEK22.00 billion.

Operations: Yubico AB generates revenue of SEK2.09 billion from its Security Software & Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 37.5%

Yubico, a growth company with high insider ownership, has shown robust financial performance. Recent earnings reported sales of SEK 614.4 million for Q2 2024, up from SEK 450.8 million a year ago, and net income increased to SEK 103.6 million from SEK 75.2 million. Revenue is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of over 20%, outpacing the Swedish market's growth rate of 0.8%. Despite some volatility in share price and lower profit margins compared to last year, Yubico remains undervalued by approximately 8.5% below its fair value estimate according to analysts' consensus forecasts.

OM:YUBICO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Key Takeaways

Unlock more gems! Our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener has unearthed 88 more companies for you to explore.Click here to unveil our expertly curated list of 91 Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:NIBE B OM:SAGA A and OM:YUBICO.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com